Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Paul Fionda
Paul Fionda
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
Resources
Paul Fionda Obituary
Paul Fionda

Hillsdale - Paul Fionda, 70, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away with his loving family at his side, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Cassino, Italy to Giuseppe and Maddalena Fionda. Beloved husband of Nadine Fionda. Devoted father of Christopher Fionda and his wife Tara, and Paul Fionda. Dear brother of Mark Fionda and his wife Ellen. Loving grandfather of Camille and Carinne. Dear uncle of Joseph, Mark, Matthew and Rose. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, February 7 from 7-9PM and Friday, February 8 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Paul's life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Saturday, February 9 at 9:30AM. Entombment will follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name American Legion Post 162, 98 Legion Place, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-funeralhome.com
