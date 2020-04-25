|
Paul Francis Keating, the son of the late Charles and Loretta Campbell-Keating was born on August 30, 1932 in Dumont, New Jersey.
Paul passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on April 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Paul owned Keating Auto Products, Inc. in Closter, NJ.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Charles Keating, his sister Loretta Keating-Jordan and his loving grandson, Gregory Paul Eckel.
Survivors include his loving wife Joan Louise Keating, his devoted daughter, Joan Elizabeth Keating-Ingram and her husband Steve Roger Ingram, loving grandson, Steven Francis Ingram, very close family members include sister-in-law Judith Ann Boell-Olsen, nephew William John Boell, niece Susan Elizabeth Boell, nephew Christopher Joseph Incognoli, plus many other Keating family nieces and nephews,
Visitation will be private and the burial will take place at a later date with Military Honors.
Any donations may be made to the Veterans Affairs Agency in Paul's memory. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.