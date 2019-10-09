Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Puccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Francis Puccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Francis Puccio Obituary
Paul Francis Puccio

Oradell - Puccio, Paul Francis passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct 6th at the age of 92. Originally from Queens, NY, Paul enlisted in WWII as a Navy Seabee at the age of 17. An expert craftsman, Paul moved to Oradell, NJ in the 50's to build his dream house for his new bride and their future family. In his early years Paul was a volunteer in the Oradell Reserve Police Dept. and an active member of the Teaneck Elks Club. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph's RC Church in Oradell for over 60 years. Despite being widowed at 37, Paul, a devoutly religious man, dedicated the next seventeen years of his life to raising his five small girls. In 1982, through divine intervention, Paul found love again and was later married for over 36 years to his beloved wife Martha (King) Puccio. Paul was predeceased by 3 brothers and 6 sisters, his dearly loved grandson Jeremy and his first wife Eleanor (McLoughlin) Puccio. A cherished husband, a treasured father and an adored grandfather to his 11 grandchildren, there will forever be a tear in the fabric of our family- until we meet again. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct 11th from 2-4 and 7-9 at the William G Basralian Funeral Home, Oradell. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Oct 12th at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now