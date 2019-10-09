|
Paul Francis Puccio
Oradell - Puccio, Paul Francis passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct 6th at the age of 92. Originally from Queens, NY, Paul enlisted in WWII as a Navy Seabee at the age of 17. An expert craftsman, Paul moved to Oradell, NJ in the 50's to build his dream house for his new bride and their future family. In his early years Paul was a volunteer in the Oradell Reserve Police Dept. and an active member of the Teaneck Elks Club. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph's RC Church in Oradell for over 60 years. Despite being widowed at 37, Paul, a devoutly religious man, dedicated the next seventeen years of his life to raising his five small girls. In 1982, through divine intervention, Paul found love again and was later married for over 36 years to his beloved wife Martha (King) Puccio. Paul was predeceased by 3 brothers and 6 sisters, his dearly loved grandson Jeremy and his first wife Eleanor (McLoughlin) Puccio. A cherished husband, a treasured father and an adored grandfather to his 11 grandchildren, there will forever be a tear in the fabric of our family- until we meet again. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct 11th from 2-4 and 7-9 at the William G Basralian Funeral Home, Oradell. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Oct 12th at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s.