Paul Frederick Sigmund
Paul Frederick, a veteran and life-long NJ resident died April 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul was born on March 24, 1933 to Paul and Catherine Sigmund. During the Korean War, he served 4 years in the US Navy. He went on to work for Otis elevator and subsequently Teaneck Township. On June 8, 1958 he married Beatrice and had 4 amazing children.
Cherished husband of 62 years to Beatrice (nee Primiano). Beloved father of Paul and his wife Danielle, Michael and his wife Yvonne, Carolyn Biggs and her husband Robert and Diane Muszynski. Treasured grandfather of five grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
Paul was a devoted husband and father. He avidly watched sports and enjoyed teaching his children baseball and football. He loved boating, the outdoors, animals, and spending time near the water. Paul enjoyed doing projects around the house followed by great home cooked meals. He will be deeply missed by his wife, family, friends, and all who knew him.
He will be laid to rest at George Washington Memorial Cemetery.
All services are held privately and entrusted to the care of Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652
