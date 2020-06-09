Paul Green
Paul Green

Paul Green, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Elmsford, NY at the age of 56.

Paul was born in Huntington, NY on July 20, 1963 to George and Jean Green. He spent his childhood in Norwood, NJ. Paul received his business degree from Georgetown University in 1986. He was a Certified Public Accountant who worked as a Senior Financial Executive for over 25 years.

Paul enjoyed all sports and was a diehard New York Jets, Mets, and Georgetown Hoyas fan, as well as a reluctant Villanova basketball follower. On sunny days, Paul could be found playing golf with his friends at the Salem Golf Club. He was a lifelong Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny fan. Paul's unique humor and unwavering family devotion leaves an emptiness in all of our hearts.

Paul is survived by his cherished daughter Kimberly Marie Green; mother, Jean Green; three brothers, Michael (Joan), Warren (Vlora), Kevin (Cindy), and his much-loved nieces and nephews, Brian, Caitlin, Kevin, Jackson, and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Green. He will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien, CT. A celebration of Paul's life will be held once the current restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be to Person to Person at P2Phelps.org. To leave condolence, please visit www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
