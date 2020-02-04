|
Paul Halm
Pinehurst, NC - Paul Halm, 90 of Pinehurst, NC and formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Quail Haven Village.
Mr. Halm was born on October 6, 1929, in New York, New York to the late Paul and Elsie Halm. He was a member of the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Paul was a graduate of NYU with a degree in banking and finance. After serving in the US Army as a military police officer during the Korean War, Paul went on to work for the Department of Treasury as a Special Agent for over 30 years. He later worked and retired from the NY Department of Taxation and Finance as a supervisor. He enjoyed time volunteering at an orphanage in New Jersey and was also a member of the "Hobbyists" group in NJ. He and his wife, Catherine moved to Pinehurst 23 years ago where he also enjoyed volunteering for Prancing Horses. Paul brought some ideas from his Hobbyist group in NJ and started a group of men bowling, having breakfast together and golfing a few times a week here in Pinehurst. He was also a big fan of the NY Giants.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Halm in 2010; one sister, Gertrude Maresca and one brother, Walter Halm.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Lynn Halm of Ridgewood, NJ; and one sister, Hilda Rein of NY.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A second memorial will be held at a later date at Westside Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society of Utah at 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.