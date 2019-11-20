|
|
Paul Hiromura
Vancouver, WA - Paul Hiromura of Vancouver, WA passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 16, 2019 at the age of 90.
Paul graduated from DePaul University and Columbia University (graduate) and spent his career in advertising in New York City. He raised his family in Teaneck, NJ before retiring in Vancouver, WA. Paul lived a happy and full life. Whether it was vacationing in Long Beach Island, NJ, Cape Cod, Hawaii or spending time in
New England he cherished being surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Portland, OR to Kikuo and Seki Hiromura. He was predeceased in death by his brothers Yuji (Ida), Minoru, Kozo and his daughter Donna.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Ellen. Loving father to his kids Joanne and Jeff. Proud Pop to his five grandchildren Kara, Alyssa, Ben, Hana and Rachel. Devoted brother to Ace (Alice).
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00PM at St. Luke - San Lucas Episcopal Church, 426 E 4th Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or Community Home Health and Hospice (www.chhh.org)