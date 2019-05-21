Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saddle Brook - Paul Iozzio, age 89, died on Monday May 20, 2019. Born and raised in Hackensack, he settled in Saddle Brook for the past 33 years. He worked as a mason contractor all of his life working on houses, fireplaces, steps and sidewalks.

Loving son of the late Sebastiano & Josephine (nee Grimaldi) Iozzio, devoted companion of the late Marlene Basile, loving, loyal and faithful step father to Celia Basile, father of Paul, Jr., & Jeffrey.

Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m www.patrickjconte.com
