Paul Iozzio
Saddle Brook - Paul Iozzio, age 89, died on Monday May 20, 2019. Born and raised in Hackensack, he settled in Saddle Brook for the past 33 years. He worked as a mason contractor all of his life working on houses, fireplaces, steps and sidewalks.
Loving son of the late Sebastiano & Josephine (nee Grimaldi) Iozzio, devoted companion of the late Marlene Basile, loving, loyal and faithful step father to Celia Basile, father of Paul, Jr., & Jeffrey.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m www.patrickjconte.com