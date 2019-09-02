|
Paul J. Mosca
Secaucus - Paul J. Mosca 95 0f Secaucus passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hudson Regional Hospital.
He was born in Jersey City and resided in West New York for 35 years before moving to Secaucus 23 years ago.
Paul was a foreman for Unilever USA in Edgewater for 35 years before retiring in 1982. Paul served his country in the US Army during WWII and was a member of the VFW Post 3776 in Secaucus, and attended Immaculate Conception Church.
He was predeceased by his wife Pauline Casper Mosca and his daughter Anita Sullivan and his son in law John Sullivan;
He is survived by his sons Randall and his wife Grace Mosca and Richard and his wife Donna Mosca; his sister Marie Vuocolo; his grandchildren Randall Jr. and Ryan Mosca and his wife Danielle Mosca; Justin and his wife Alexa Sullivan and Eric Sullivan; and 5 great-grandchildren;
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral mass will be said on Wednesday at 10:45 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, Secaucus. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the Community Food Bank of NJ 31 Evans Terminal, Hillside NJ 07205 www.cfbnj.com