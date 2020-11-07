Paul J. Pennino
Frankford - Paul J. Pennino, 84, of Frankford, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Paul was born and raised in Jackson Heights, NY to the late Paul and Rose Pennino. Moved to NJ in June of 1959. Prior to his retirement he worked for Bendix Aviation and 25 years as an Insurance Adjuster for NJM Insurance Co. in NJ. Paul also worked for many years as a weekend bartender at The Cornerstone in Carlstadt, NJ. Paul was a big NY Yankee and NY Football Giant fan. Paul had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Paul is survived by his nieces and nephews; Richard Pennino and his wife Deborah, Carol Edelbach and her husband Walter, Pamela Owens, Monique and Edward Sculfort, Thomas Pennino and his wife Deirdre, Gail Farell and her husband Michael, Linda Carvalho and her husband Paul, Lisa Pennino and her husband Fabio Ghezzi and 17 grand nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, John Pennino, Joesphine Dalton, Mary Sculfort and Frank Pennino. Paul was also the proud Godfather to many.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, NJ 07826. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to a charity of your choice
