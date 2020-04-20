|
Paul James McCrohan
Paul James McCrohan, age 90, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Llanfair House Care Center. His wife of 70 years, Angela McCrohan, was by his side.
Paul was born on November 1, 1929 to the late Richard and Katherine McCrohan. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 16. After serving his country at a base in Alaska, he returned home and married his loving wife Angela of Clifton, NJ.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Angela McCrohan; his daughter, Sherry McCrohan; his son, John McCrohan and his wife Kathy of Clifton, NJ; his daughter Debbie and her husband Paul Tahan of Wayne, NJ; his 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Heather (Tahan) and Kevin Keegan, Paul and Maria Tahan, Anthony and Erica Tahan. Paul also had 5 great grandchildren, Karyna and Eli Keegan, Jacob and Lillian Tahan, Caden Tahan, and 2 more great grandchildren due next month.
A memorial tribute for Paul will be held on a later date at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park where he was a parishioner. On Tuesday, April 21, a private burial for the family will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Seeing Eye in Morristown www.seeingeye.org