Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Lyndhurst - Paul John Rossetti 70 of Lyndhurst died suddenly at his home.

He was born in Jersey City and was raised in Union City and was a former resident of Denver CO. before moving to Lyndhurst in 1986.

Paul was a banquet manager for the Apple Ridge Country Club in Mahwah for 20 plus years before retiring in 2016.

He was predeceased by his longtime companion Maria Spohn who died in 2012.

Paul is survived by his beloved daughter Gina Rossetti; his brother Richard J. Rossetti; his sisters Linda and her husband Steven Klein; Patricia and her husband Russell Socienski; Dr. Annette Cartaxo and her husband Dr. Kenneth Cartaxo; Dr. Lisa Rossetti Morano and her husband Joseph; also his 3 nieces and 5 nephews;

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 18 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 18, at 9:30AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
