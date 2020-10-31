1/1
Paul Joseph LaTouche
1925 - 2020
Paul Joseph LaTouche

Northvale - Paul Joseph LaTouche, 94, of Northvale, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 30th, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Louise (nee Campeau), as well as his son, John Arthur. Paul joined the Navy after graduating from St. Simon Stock High School and served on LSM ship #50 in the Philippines during World War II. After completing his naval service, he became a successful Cadillac salesman in the Bronx.

He met Peggy Lane and they were married in Our Saviors Church in 1950. The two moved to Northvale, NJ in 1967 where they raised their eight children. This year, they celebrated their 70th anniversary together.

Paul was a parishioner and usher at St. Anthony's Church He was Post Commander of the Northvale VFW and Memorial Day Parade Chairman for many years. He was also a member of the Northvale American Legion, Closter Elks, LSM Association, a Third Degree Knight of Columbus and a little league coach.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Peggy, his beloved children, Gerard, Denise Simons, Paul Michael and his wife Janet, Patrice, Suzanne Dacuba and her husband Andree, Danielle, and Robert, 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his loving sister Marie Flanagan, and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul had a great sense of humor, was loved by all who knew him, and was always making people laugh!

Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Northvale Ambulance Corps.

Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
