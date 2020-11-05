Paul K. Korz
Toms River - Paul K. Korz, 83, of Toms River, NJ, passed on November 2, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he is a US Navy Veteran and retired Firefighter from Teaneck, NJ. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; loving sons, Darren, and his wife, Kerry, David, and his wife, Joanne, daughter-in-law, Debbie; six cherished grandchildren, Oscar, Kristen, Amanda, Kelly, Karlie and Tyler and three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ryder and Taylor. He is pre-deceased by his son, Kevin.
Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Toms River, NJ. Committal Service and Military Honors will follow in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. (www.BarnegatFH.com
