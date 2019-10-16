Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Garfield - CARUSO, Paul L., age 77, of Garfield and Lodi, died on October 15, 2019. He was born and resided in New York moving to Lodi and Garfield in 1974. He was a roofer over 25 years retiring in 2004 from J.P. Patti Roofing in Saddle Brook, he was a member of the Roofer's Union - Local #8 in Brooklyn, NY and a 20 year member of AA. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Antoinette Caruso, and a granddaughter, Dana Lynn. He is survived by 3 devoted children, Rosemarie Parenti and husband Vito, Paul L. Caruso, Jr., and Dawn Dolan, 3 grandchildren, Christin (Joseph), Vito, Jr. (Robyn), and Nicholas, and 3 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Brayden, and Anthony. Visiting Friday 2 to 5 pm with a 4:30 pm chapel service. Private Cremation to follow. The Caruso family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
