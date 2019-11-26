Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Haworth, NJ
Paul L. Magnotta


1953 - 2019
Paul L. Magnotta Obituary
Paul L. Magnotta

Dumont - Paul L. Magnotta, 66, of Dumont, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Coon). Proud father of Ryan and wife Stacey of Dumont, Jarrett and wife Jen of Montvale and Jesse and wife Stephanie of Dumont. Cherished grandfather of Gianna, Tyler, Connor, Ella, Haiden, Fallon and Brianna. Dearest brother of William and wife Linda of Bergenfield, Joanne Westphal and husband Charlie of Haworth and David and wife Dorothy of Minden, NV. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Paul was a HVAC technician for many years before retiring. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, loved fishing and was a huge fan of the NY Giants. He was very active in the Dumont Rec football program for over 20 years.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart RC Church, Haworth on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corp or the Dumont Recreation Program.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
