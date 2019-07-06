|
Paul L. Smith
- - Paul L. Smith, age 70 of Wanaque on Thursday July 4, 2019. He was born and lived in Wanaque all of his life. He worked for Arrow Group Industries as a supervisor for the past fifty three years. Paul is the beloved husband of Susan (DeBenedetto) Smith of Wanaque, loving father of Paul Smith Jr. of Wanaque and Scott Smith and his wife Keri of Wanaque, dear brother of Patrick Smith of Cochecton, N.Y., Iris Santana of Wanaque and April Martin of PA. Grandfather of Jace and Aurora Smith . He is predeceased by his brothers John, Fred and Michael Smith. Visitation on Monday from 4-8pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Funeral service on Tuesday 11am at funeral home followed by burial at Midvale Cemetery, Wanaque.