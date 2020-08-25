1/
Paul Lurie
Hackensack - Paul Lurie, age 91 of Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Geraldine (nee Bernstein). Loving father of Heather Lurie and her husband Elliott Perla, and Jennifer Remer and her husband Douglas. A private burial will take place at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Memorial Donations in memory of Paul Lurie may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Association, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
