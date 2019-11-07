Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Interment
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Park
Paramus, NJ
Paul M. Rosenberg

Paul M. Rosenberg Obituary
Paul M. Rosenberg

Baltimore, MD - Paul M. Rosenberg, of Baltimore, MD passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth F. Rosenberg (nee Sterling), daughter, Sara (Paul) Rybczynski, son, Steven (Caryn) Rosenberg, brother, Aaron Rosenberg, and grandchildren, Samuel and Melissa Rosenberg, and Andrew (Laura) and Miriam Rybczynski. Paul was predeceased by his son, Alan Rosenberg, and sister Sylvia Gladstone.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 10, at 1 pm. Interment Cedar Park Paramus, NJ on Monday, November 11, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
