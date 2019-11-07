|
Paul M. Rosenberg
Baltimore, MD - Paul M. Rosenberg, of Baltimore, MD passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth F. Rosenberg (nee Sterling), daughter, Sara (Paul) Rybczynski, son, Steven (Caryn) Rosenberg, brother, Aaron Rosenberg, and grandchildren, Samuel and Melissa Rosenberg, and Andrew (Laura) and Miriam Rybczynski. Paul was predeceased by his son, Alan Rosenberg, and sister Sylvia Gladstone.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 10, at 1 pm. Interment Cedar Park Paramus, NJ on Monday, November 11, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .