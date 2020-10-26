Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul M. Struhl



Teaneck - Struhl, Paul M, passed away Oct.23,2020. Originally of Teaneck, NJ and recently of Allenwood, NJ. Son of the late Archie and Betty Struhl. Survived by his daughter Arielle Struhl and son Aaron Struhl both of Bangkok, Thailand, his sister Marcia Schwartz (Boston MA) and brothers Stuart Struhl and Morton Struhl of Rancho Mirage, CA and niece Ariane Schwartz (Boston MA). Arrangements by Gutterman-Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack, NJ.









