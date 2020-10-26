1/
Paul M. Struhl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul M. Struhl

Teaneck - Struhl, Paul M, passed away Oct.23,2020. Originally of Teaneck, NJ and recently of Allenwood, NJ. Son of the late Archie and Betty Struhl. Survived by his daughter Arielle Struhl and son Aaron Struhl both of Bangkok, Thailand, his sister Marcia Schwartz (Boston MA) and brothers Stuart Struhl and Morton Struhl of Rancho Mirage, CA and niece Ariane Schwartz (Boston MA). Arrangements by Gutterman-Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
8005220588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved