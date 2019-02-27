|
|
Paul Mario Emmarco
North Arlington - Emmarco, Paul Mario, 93 of North Arlington, passed away on February 15, 2019. Father to Jeanette Emmarco and the late Paul Lind Emmarco. Grandfather to Amy, Mary and Ruth Emmarco.
Paul was born in New York City and lived in North Arlington for most of his life. He was the Owner of Pressure Control in Belleville for 30 years. He was a Graduate of Columbia University and a Navy Veteran of WWII.
The family will receive their friends and relatives on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com