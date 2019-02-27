Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Emmarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Mario Emmarco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Mario Emmarco Obituary
Paul Mario Emmarco

North Arlington - Emmarco, Paul Mario, 93 of North Arlington, passed away on February 15, 2019. Father to Jeanette Emmarco and the late Paul Lind Emmarco. Grandfather to Amy, Mary and Ruth Emmarco.

Paul was born in New York City and lived in North Arlington for most of his life. He was the Owner of Pressure Control in Belleville for 30 years. He was a Graduate of Columbia University and a Navy Veteran of WWII.

The family will receive their friends and relatives on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now