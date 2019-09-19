|
|
Paul Michael Scrittorale
Clifton - Paul M. Scrittorale 90 of Clifton, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Garfield, he resided in Clifton for the past 75 years. Upon graduating high school, Paul began working for Manhattan Rubber in Passaic for 25 years. Afterwards he became an Accountant at Givaudan Corporation in Clifton for 20 years until his retirement. Paul was also appointed Account Executive at Great Commonwealth Securities in Passaic. He served in the New Jersey National Guard for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Captain. Afterwards he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve Combat Group. Paul was a faithful parishioner of St. Clare RC Church and served as an Usher, Eucharistic Minister, and member of the Holy Name Society. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, the former Lillian Riggio, who passed away in 2004; by his parents Paul and Anna (Kalemba) Scrittorale, by two brothers, Dr. Louis Scrittorale PhD, and James; and by his sister Evelyn. Paul is survived by his brother Ronald and wife Kathleen; by two nephews, Ryan and wife Julie, and Gregory and wife Jennifer; by his niece Bethany Jackson and husband Keith; and by his great-nieces & nephews, Emma, Aiden, and Gavin Jackson; Adrianna, Andrew, Celia, and Ronald Scrittorale. Funeral services will be held 9:15AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012 with a 10AM Mass at St. Clare RC Church. Entombment will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross or . allwoodfuneralhome.com