|
|
Paul Monello
Brick - Paul Monello, 91 of Brick passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at Crest Pointe Nursing Home, Point Pleasant . He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there before moving to Brick in 1995.
Paul served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Paul's Shoe Repair in Paterson, NJ for many years. He was a communicant of St. Dominic's Church where he was also an usher.
He was predeceased by his wife Gloria DeStefano Monello in 1997 and three brothers Benjamin and Joseph and Frank Monello
Surviving is his son Paul Monello, two daughters Marie Monello Jacobs and Gina Monello Pappas, five grandchildren David, Michael, Jeffrey, Jennifer and Carrie and six great grandchildren Aleigh, Katie, Grace, Mairin, Brook and Lucas.
Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Michael J. Fox. Org. or please make a donation and make checks payable to the Arc of Ocean County Chapter, 815 Cedar Bridge Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701 in memory of Paul Monello. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick is in charge of arrangements.