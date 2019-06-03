Services
Lodi - Paul Mulawka, 34, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Paul was born in Passaic and raised in Garfield, settling in Lodi 2 years ago. He was the Owner and Operator of EOS Capital in Elmwood Park. Paul was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and loved spending time with his cherished children in his free time. Paul was the beloved husband, of 7 years, to Heather (Piscetta) Mulawka, devoted father of Chase Thomas and Avery Elizabeth, loving son of Wieslaw and Karen (Puzio) Mulawka, dear brother of Elizabeth Kerner and her husband Ron, and loving grandson of Stanislaw and Krystyna Mulawka and Teresa Puzio. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting tomorrow from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 9 AM on Wednesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name to the NJ Sharing Network (www.njsharingnetwork.org) would be kindly appreciated by his family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
