|
|
Paul N. Calebotta
Bergenfield, NJ - Paul N. Calebotta, 95, passed away on March 30, 2019. Recently predeceased by his wife Dorothy, they were married 68 years. Loving, Caring, Wonderful father of Thomas Calebotta & wife Patty, Debra Neff & late husband Steve, Kathleen Filippini and husband Vinnie, and Darlene Giammaria & husband Steve. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren plus 3 on the way. Paul was a Veteran of WWII. Before retiring, Paul was an advertisement graphic designer. Paul was a member of St John's Golden Age and Bergenfield Council of the Arts for many years. There will be a Memorial Mass on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 29 No. Washington Ave., Bergenfield at 3:30 PM followed by Memorial visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield from 5-8 PM. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com