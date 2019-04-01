Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
29 No. Washington Ave.
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Calebotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul N. Calebotta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul N. Calebotta Obituary
Paul N. Calebotta

Bergenfield, NJ - Paul N. Calebotta, 95, passed away on March 30, 2019. Recently predeceased by his wife Dorothy, they were married 68 years. Loving, Caring, Wonderful father of Thomas Calebotta & wife Patty, Debra Neff & late husband Steve, Kathleen Filippini and husband Vinnie, and Darlene Giammaria & husband Steve. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren plus 3 on the way. Paul was a Veteran of WWII. Before retiring, Paul was an advertisement graphic designer. Paul was a member of St John's Golden Age and Bergenfield Council of the Arts for many years. There will be a Memorial Mass on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 29 No. Washington Ave., Bergenfield at 3:30 PM followed by Memorial visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield from 5-8 PM. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now