Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church
787 Franklin Lakes Road
Franklin Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
Paul N. Monaco


1929 - 2019
Paul N. Monaco Obituary
Paul N. Monaco

Wyckoff - Paul N. Monaco, age 90 of Wyckoff, NJ died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River. He was born in Paterson, NJ and had been a resident of Newfoundland, NJ before moving to Wyckoff. Paul and his wife, Clara also maintain a second home in Hobe Sound, FL. Paul was the founder of Peerless Concrete Products and Manufacturing located in Butler, NJ. Paul was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff. He was a member of Pequannock UNICO, The Evergreen Golf Club of Palm City, FL and a former member of the North Jersey Country Club for 47 years. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Clara of Wyckoff and Hobe Sound, FL, his children; Paul Jr. and his wife, Rosellen of Jefferson, NJ, Lisa Ashley and her husband, Scott of Wyckoff, NJ, and Philip and his wife, Kristine of Denville, NJ. Left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his nine grandchildren; Lauren, Kathryn, Elizabeth and Paul Monaco of Jefferson, NJ, Olivia and Eric Ashley of Wyckoff, NJ and Jonathon, Renee and Christian Monaco of Denville, NJ. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Silvestri and her husband Pat of Butler, NJ and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Hillman. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Holy Name Health Care Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.
