Waldwick - Paul N. Thees, age 88, of Waldwick, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Kearny, NJ and was a resident of Waldwick for 58 years. Paul was an Army veteran and spent his career as an Aerospace Engineer for Singer Kearfott in Little Falls, NJ. He had a profound love of life and cherished his family, his yellow Volkswagen, trains, and vacations at Disney World. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anita R. Thees of Waldwick, his devoted daughters and sons in law, Patricia (Michael) Dudek of Cary, NC, Susan (Scott) Thees Shapiro of Upper Saddle River, NJ, Linda (Paul) Vroegindewey of Upper Saddle River, NJ, Caroline (A. John) Harvey of Manton. MI, Cynthia (Mark) Sander of Wyckoff, NJ, Nancy (Daniel) Suhr, of Long Valley, NJ and Jennifer (Michael) Hughes of Wyckoff, NJ. Left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his 16 grandchildren; Jeffrey, Megan, Kate, Aaron, Bryant, Matthew, Christopher, AJ, Theresa, Timothy, Andrew, Lizzie, Jenny, Greg, Michael and Kerri. He is also survived by his dear nephew David Shaw. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Gladys Thees and his sister, Angela Shaw. The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the or .