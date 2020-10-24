1/
Paul Nellessen
Paul Nellessen

Hilton Head Island, SC - Paul Nellessen, 88, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Lincoln Park, NJ before moving to Hilton Head Island in 1992, He was employed at Smith Industries in Florham Park, NJ for over 30 years and retired in 1992. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 where he attained the rank of Corporal. He was a former member of the Fair Lawn Athlectic Club. He also played semi-pro football for the Franklin Miners and several other semi pro teams. Beloved husband of Lois Nellessen (nee Musynski), Devoted father of Paul Nellessen, III and his wife Marianne of Lincoln Park and Karen Paran of Red Lion, PA. Dear brother of Bruce Nellessen of Hawthorne, NJ. Step father of Elaine Tinnell and her husband Gordon of Lynchburg, VA, Eugene Goobic of Hilton Head, SC, Tom Goobic and his wife Maryann of Highland Lakes, NJ and the late Duane Goobic. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 11 step grandchildren. Funeral Service on Tuesday at Keri Memorial Funeral Home 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 10 AM. Visiting on Monday from 6-8 PM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
