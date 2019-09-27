|
Paul (Paolo) Pesce
Freehold - Paul (Paolo) Pesce, 96, of Freehold, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to the late Josephine Pesce. Loving father of Donny (Nancy) Pesce & Madeline (Ricky) D'Angelo and beloved brother to his 8 siblings. Cherished grandfather to Jamie, Christopher (Lindsay), Mandy, Nicole (Christopher), Donny Jr. & Chelsea. Great-Grandfather to Selena, Dominica, Ava and Kayla. Visitation will be held 4-8pm, Friday, Sept. 27 at Becker Funeral Home. 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood. Becker-funeralhome.com. A Mass celebrating Paul's life and faith will be Sat., Sept. 28th at 9am at St. John the Baptist Church, Hillsdale. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Flowers are welcome or donations in Paul's name can be made to , StJude.org . PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.