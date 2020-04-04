|
|
Paul Pfeufer, Age 73, of Surfside Beach, passed away on April 1, 2020. Paul lived his entire life in Dumont, NJ before moving to Surfside Beach, SC in 2014. He worked mostly in construction for such companies as Sylvan Pools, Kelly Donahue Construction and Tobar Excavating before joining the maintenance/grounds staff for the Teaneck NJ Board of Education. He was proud to have served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a SP4, with the 25th Lighting Division. Paul was one of those people who just instantly became someone you wanted to be around. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to travel, enjoyed life and riding around the community in his golf cart with his dog, Penny, by his side, and always had a friendly wave and/or word for anyone he would meet.
Besides Margie, his wife of 34 years, Paul leaves behind his daughters Julie Duffany (Stephen) and Dawn Biancardi (Antonio), his son Brian Pfeufer (Laura), his two stepsons AJ Duffy and Michael Duffy, and 9 grandchildren, as well as his brothers Andrew of New York and Albert of Virginia and many, many friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Details will be posted when available.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hollings Cancer Center, c/o MUSC, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street, MSC 606, Charleston, SC 29425-6060.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.