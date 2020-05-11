Paul R. Kidney
Paul R. Kidney 72, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Stewart and Helen Kidney. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, Paul was an accounts payable clerk. Dear brother of George S. Kidney and Susan E. Skvarla and her late husband Larry. Paul was an avid fan of the Mets, Devils and Jets and enjoyed traveling. Funeral Services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Paul R. Kidney 72, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Stewart and Helen Kidney. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, Paul was an accounts payable clerk. Dear brother of George S. Kidney and Susan E. Skvarla and her late husband Larry. Paul was an avid fan of the Mets, Devils and Jets and enjoyed traveling. Funeral Services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.