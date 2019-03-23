|
|
Paul R. Kieck
Ridgefield Park - Paul R. Kieck, 95, of Ridgefield Park passed away on March 21, 2019. Paul loved his girls, his wife Antoinette (nee D'Ambrosio), his daughters, Patricia Kieck (Robert Fortsch), Carol Bokma, Barbara Kieck, Kathleen Kieck, Judith Irizarry (Sam Irizarry) and his grandsons, Peter Bokma and Christopher Irizarry. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ruth and brother Henry. Paul was a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps., a veteran of WW II serving as a ball turret gunner on the B-17. He was a teamster and worked for APA Trucking in No. Bergen as a lift operator. He was an avid bowler and gardener into his 90's. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458. Leave a lasting condolence at www. petrikfuneralhome.com