Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Ave.
Bogota, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Ave.
Bogota, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kieck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Kieck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul R. Kieck Obituary
Paul R. Kieck

Ridgefield Park - Paul R. Kieck, 95, of Ridgefield Park passed away on March 21, 2019. Paul loved his girls, his wife Antoinette (nee D'Ambrosio), his daughters, Patricia Kieck (Robert Fortsch), Carol Bokma, Barbara Kieck, Kathleen Kieck, Judith Irizarry (Sam Irizarry) and his grandsons, Peter Bokma and Christopher Irizarry. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ruth and brother Henry. Paul was a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps., a veteran of WW II serving as a ball turret gunner on the B-17. He was a teamster and worked for APA Trucking in No. Bergen as a lift operator. He was an avid bowler and gardener into his 90's. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458. Leave a lasting condolence at www. petrikfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now