Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
West Side Presbyterian Church
6 S. Monroe Street
Ridgewood, NJ
Paul Ruitenberg Jr. Obituary
Wanaque - Paul Ruitenberg, Jr., 93, of Wanaque and formerly of Wayne passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Paul was the former owner of Ruitenberg Displays, was a WWII Navy veteran, and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Paul was an active member of the West Side Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood and, prior to that, an active member of the Preakness Christian Reformed Church of Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Ruitenberg (nee Meynders) and sons Paul and David and their families. A service of remembrance will be held at West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 S. Monroe Street in Ridgewood, New Jersey on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m.
