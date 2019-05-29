Services
St Mary's Church
17 Pompton Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul S. Collins Obituary
Paul S. Collins

Pompton Lakes - Paul Collins passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 98. He was a kind and gentle man, totally devoted to his family and firm faith in God.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Pauline, and their children: Paulette, Joyce (Muratore) and husband John, Kevin and wife Kate, and Darlene; grandchildren, Lauren and Alison, and great-grandson Saxon. He is preceded in death by baby Diane who died in infancy.

Paul was born to John and Mary Collins in Girardville, Pa., their youngest and thirteenth child. He served in the Army in World War Two and was assigned to transport POWs to facilities in the southwest USA. Upon discharge, he moved to NJ and worked for the US Post Office in Pompton Lakes for 25 years. In 1972, he was appointed Postmaster in Haskell, where he worked until his retirement.

Paul was a devout parishioner of St. Mary's Church for over 70 years and a 65-year member of their Knights of Columbus. Together with his wife, they headed the St. Mary's Senior Club's Trip Committee for many years.

A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pompton Lakes, NJ. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.