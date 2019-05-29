|
Paul S. Collins
Pompton Lakes - Paul Collins passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 98. He was a kind and gentle man, totally devoted to his family and firm faith in God.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Pauline, and their children: Paulette, Joyce (Muratore) and husband John, Kevin and wife Kate, and Darlene; grandchildren, Lauren and Alison, and great-grandson Saxon. He is preceded in death by baby Diane who died in infancy.
Paul was born to John and Mary Collins in Girardville, Pa., their youngest and thirteenth child. He served in the Army in World War Two and was assigned to transport POWs to facilities in the southwest USA. Upon discharge, he moved to NJ and worked for the US Post Office in Pompton Lakes for 25 years. In 1972, he was appointed Postmaster in Haskell, where he worked until his retirement.
Paul was a devout parishioner of St. Mary's Church for over 70 years and a 65-year member of their Knights of Columbus. Together with his wife, they headed the St. Mary's Senior Club's Trip Committee for many years.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pompton Lakes, NJ. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life.