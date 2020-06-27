Paul S. Hummel



Fairview - Paul S. Hummel, of Fairview, NJ passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020. Paul was born on April 10, 1951 to the late Marion and William Hummel and was a lifelong resident of Fairview. Paul graduated Magna Cum Laude from Seton Hall University, and went on to be a journalist, business owner and security supervisor.



He enjoyed and excelled at playing the saxophone, fishing, the ponies and regaling his friends and families with imitations and tales of yesteryear. Paul was a devout Catholic and gave of himself to others.



He is survived by his brother, Christopher Hummel, his nephews Christopher Hummel and Cole Hummel, his cousins Barbara Podstowski, David Cigolini, John Cigolini, John Hummel, Esq., Jennifer Hummel and Brian Hummel.



Cremation was handled privately by A. K. Macagna Funeral Home, and a funeral mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held in the near future. Friends and family will be notified.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store