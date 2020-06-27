Paul S. Hummel
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul S. Hummel

Fairview - Paul S. Hummel, of Fairview, NJ passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020. Paul was born on April 10, 1951 to the late Marion and William Hummel and was a lifelong resident of Fairview. Paul graduated Magna Cum Laude from Seton Hall University, and went on to be a journalist, business owner and security supervisor.

He enjoyed and excelled at playing the saxophone, fishing, the ponies and regaling his friends and families with imitations and tales of yesteryear. Paul was a devout Catholic and gave of himself to others.

He is survived by his brother, Christopher Hummel, his nephews Christopher Hummel and Cole Hummel, his cousins Barbara Podstowski, David Cigolini, John Cigolini, John Hummel, Esq., Jennifer Hummel and Brian Hummel.

Cremation was handled privately by A. K. Macagna Funeral Home, and a funeral mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held in the near future. Friends and family will be notified.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved