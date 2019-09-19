Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Church on the Nativity
315 Prospect St.
Midland Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Scillia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Scillia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Scillia Obituary
Paul Scillia

Hawthorne - Paul Scillia, 82, of Hawthorne, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Passaic, Paul served in the US Navy, and lived in Hawthorne for the past 50 years. Paul owned and operated the Roman Academy of Beauty Culture in Hawthorne for more than 50 years. He was a member of the Garfield Cadets for many years and served as a councilman of Hawthorne. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Francine, his children Jerry and his wife Janine, Therese and her husband Al Liguori, Paula and her husband Vincent Mancuso and Christian and his wife Paola, and 8 grandchildren Jerry, Al, Sophia, Olivia, Ava, Gianna, Hunter, and Christopher. He was predeceased by his sister Geraldine in 1984. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Friday pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday at the Church on the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Entombment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now