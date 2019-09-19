|
|
Paul Scillia
Hawthorne - Paul Scillia, 82, of Hawthorne, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Passaic, Paul served in the US Navy, and lived in Hawthorne for the past 50 years. Paul owned and operated the Roman Academy of Beauty Culture in Hawthorne for more than 50 years. He was a member of the Garfield Cadets for many years and served as a councilman of Hawthorne. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Francine, his children Jerry and his wife Janine, Therese and her husband Al Liguori, Paula and her husband Vincent Mancuso and Christian and his wife Paola, and 8 grandchildren Jerry, Al, Sophia, Olivia, Ava, Gianna, Hunter, and Christopher. He was predeceased by his sister Geraldine in 1984. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Friday pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday at the Church on the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Entombment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.