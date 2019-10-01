Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Paramus Reformed Church
660 E Glen Ave
Ridgewood, NJ
More Obituaries for Paul Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Hagen


1961 - 2019
Paul T. Hagen Obituary
Paul T. Hagen

Ridgewood - Paul T. Hagen of Ridgewood, NJ passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ.

Paul was born July 31, 1961 in Manhasset, NY. He grew up in Ridgewood, NJ. Paul moved to California where he lived for 30 years raising his 3 sons before returning to Ridgewood several years ago.

His four children will carry on his loving spirit: Jack Hagen, Tyler Hagen and Riley Hagen of Encinitas, CA and Kelly Hagen of Midland Park, NJ.

Paul is survived by his mother Marie Hagen of Ridgewood, NJ, his brother, Tom and wife Nora of Warwick, NY, and three sisters, Liz Callanan of Brant Beach, NJ, Carey and husband David Ciolfi of Concord, NH, Jenny and husband Sean McLarty of Fairfax, VA. Paul was uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.

Paul is predeceased by his father, Frederick Hagen Jr and brother-in-law William E. Callanan.

Paul was very proud of his 4 children, loved his life-long friends and the wonderful new friends he made over the last several years living in Ridgewood. He had a passion for music and loved playing guitar. He vacationed on Long Beach Island, NJ, and it had a special place in his heart. He loved the ocean and surfing. Paul was also an avid golfer.

A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E Glen Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund created for Paul's young daughter, Kelly. Please send donations to the Kelly M. Hagen Fund 230 Bedford Road, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. If preferred, please donate to the in Paul's name.
