Paul Thomas Zitelli
Paramus - Paul Thomas Zitelli of Paramus, NJ, September 2, 1924 - July 28, 2019.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cecile, and his sons Robert (wife Marsha), Richard and David (wife Linda), and his daughter, Kathryn Beisser (husband Randy), and his grandsons Joseph Graybill, Peter Zitelli (wife Leah), Jeffrey Zitelli, Andrew Beisser and Stephen Beisser. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, July 31 from 4-8 PM. A memorial mass celebrating Paul's life and faith will be held at Annunciation Church, 50 W. Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 AM.
