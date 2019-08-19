|
|
Paul Vasil
Clifton - Paul Vasil, 93, of Clifton, passed away on August 17, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mr. Vasil lived in Garfield and then Clifton since 1955. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who served on destroyer escorts and destroyers in the North Atlantic guarding convoys to Europe during World War II. Mr. Vasil was retired from Ford Motor Company of Teterboro. Mr. Vasil was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Passaic.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth Vasil. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Irene (nee Babyak) Vasil and his devoted daughter, Kathleen Vasil.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 3 to 7 pm am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Parastas Tuesday 3:30 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Michael Cathedral Chapel, 455 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, So. Hackensack. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.