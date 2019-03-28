|
Paul Vitolo
Wyckoff - Paul Vitolo, 88, of Wyckoff, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Sarconi, Italy, Paul has lived in Wyckoff the past 48 years. He joined the US Army and served in Reconnaissance Assignments in Japan during the Korean War. He then became a Union Carpenter for Local 257 in New York City until he retired. He also owned and operated a pizzeria in New York City for 15 years. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and loved playing bocce. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Filomena, his children, Emilio Vitolo and his wife Kristina of Wyckoff, Frank Vitolo and his wife Susan of Red Hook, NY and Rosemarie Vitolo of Haverstraw, NY, and his 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tony and his wife Catherine, his sister-in-law Anna and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his brother Julio in 2015. Visiting hour are Sunday 3 to 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 am at the St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the , Bergen Unit, 986 S. Springfield Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081.