Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Garden of Memories
Washington, NJ
View Map
Paul Vitolo Obituary
Paul Vitolo

Wyckoff - Paul Vitolo, 88, of Wyckoff, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Sarconi, Italy, Paul has lived in Wyckoff the past 48 years. He joined the US Army and served in Reconnaissance Assignments in Japan during the Korean War. He then became a Union Carpenter for Local 257 in New York City until he retired. He also owned and operated a pizzeria in New York City for 15 years. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and loved playing bocce. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Filomena, his children, Emilio Vitolo and his wife Kristina of Wyckoff, Frank Vitolo and his wife Susan of Red Hook, NY and Rosemarie Vitolo of Haverstraw, NY, and his 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tony and his wife Catherine, his sister-in-law Anna and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his brother Julio in 2015. Visiting hour are Sunday 3 to 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 am at the St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the , Bergen Unit, 986 S. Springfield Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081.
