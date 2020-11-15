Paul Wayne Kosko
Avenel - Paul Wayne Kosko, 72, of Avenel, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Paul was born in Passaic, raised in Wallington, living in Da Nang, Vietnam, Key West and Montclair before settling in Avenel. He worked for Engelhard/BASF in Iselin as an armored car driver for 15 years, retiring in 2012. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving our country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 263, Avenel VFW Auxiliary Post 7164 and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Post 2326. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan and enjoyed photography and fishing. Paul was the beloved son of the late Albert Eugene and Josephine (Szpunar) Kosko, dear brother of Lawrence Eugene Kosko and his wife, Carol Ann, of Livingston and Robert Kosko of Bartonsville, PA, loving uncle of Kelly Ann, Bonnie, Craig and Christopher Kosko, and caring cousin of Joan Lisovicz and her husband, Paul, and Maureen Slomienski. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 AM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ. The Chapel Service will begin at 10:30 AM and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com