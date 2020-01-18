|
|
Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Paula came to the US with her family in 1948. She was raised in the Bronx and after marrying Luis Casasnovas, the couple remained in New York before settling in Fort Lee to raise their family. Paula was an avid NY Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan who loved bowling and visiting casinos, but especially cherished the time spent with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and beloved "Mema" to all who knew her.
Paula is survived by her children, Gilbert and his wife Susan, Lisa Osterlof and her husband Carl, Deanna Rigoll and her husband Stephen, and Robert and his wife Maria; her sisters, Sonia, Iraida and Nydia; her grandchildren, Carl, Ryan, Brandon, Erica, Shannon, Robbie, Lauren, Kevin, Millie and Monica; her great grandchildren, Khloe, Harrison, Isabel, Josie, Memphis, Beaux, Isabella, and Hudson; and her best friend, Stanley. She was predeceased by her husband, Luis and several brothers and sisters.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 9 pm Tuesday, January 21 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial Mass will be held 11 am Wednesday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory to St. Mary's Outreach Ministry would be greatly appreciated by her family.