Paula Chevion (neé Rothstein)



Paula Chevion (neé Rothstein), noted for her ability to make you feel like a lifelong friend in your first interaction, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 23rd. She was 91 years old. Born in 1928 on the eastern edge of Poland, Paula was the only child of David and Regina Rothstein. When she was only ten years old, World War II broke out and drove her Jewish family further east-first to Ukraine, then Uzbekistan, where they remained as refugees until the war ended, moving back to Poland in 1945 before settling down in Israel in 1948.



In Israel, Paula went to college at the Technion, where she earned a degree in architecture and met her eventual husband, Alex Chevion. They married in 1952, and moved to Illinois, where they had their first two children: Daniel and Miriam Chevion. Miriam tragically passed away at age four. After a brief return to Israel, the family settled in the US permanently, and their third child, Deborah, was born in New York City in 1965. In 1966, they moved to New Jersey, making a (sublimely decorated, thanks to Paula) home in Livingston, near Paula's extended family. They would remain there, on Tremont Terrace, for nearly fifty years, with Paula stretching their small kitchen to its absolute limits for their large Thanksgiving dinners and planting a garden that seemed to attract every squirrel, deer, and bunny in town. In 1979, they faced tragedy again when Dan passed away, at only 22 years old.



While her early days took her around the world, the bulk of Paula's life was spent in hard-won stability in New Jersey. She dabbled in American culture, quickly figuring out what she liked (long road trips, Wheel of Fortune, the New York Times crossword puzzle) and what she didn't (meatloaf, Jell-O molds, having a cocktail after work). She was fluent in several languages, which was useful for keeping in touch with friends and family in far-off places, and for having private conversations with Alex in full view of her children. For decades, she was a successful architect, with little regard or reverence for the phrase "male-dominated industry." She spent most weekends with her closest friends, her cousins, taking advantage of their always-available table at the family's deli a few towns over.



Over the years, Paula welcomed anyone and everyone into the house on Tremont Terrace: extended family, wandering cats, Debbie's friends, and eventually, Debbie's husband, John Muller, and her grandchildren, Sarah and Amy. She and Alex lived there independently until 2014, when Alex's increasing care needs caused them to move back to Illinois to be closer to Debbie. Of course, she was quick to make friends and acquaintances in her new home, and spent her days chatting in the community dining room, trying out new exercise classes, soaking up all the best of Animal Planet and HGTV, tending to her plot in the garden, and meeting Debbie for services at their congregation, BJBE. Later that year, Alex passed away. Paula's health began to decline a couple years after, though her love of company and visits from her family never did.



As an architect, Paula made a career of designing beautiful things, all built to last. It was a skill she brought to everything, including-or maybe, especially-her life outside of work. Whether it was her intricate needlepoints (a craft she inherited from her mother), the flowers she grew in each new home, or the relationships she built and maintained with her family and friends across every distance, Paula had a way of leaving her signature mark on every person or place she touched. She had an eye for things and a love for people. If you were planning to have a half-hour conversation with her, it was always best to block out at least double or triple that amount of time. Not just because she wouldn't let you go (though, she wouldn't), but because you wouldn't want to. This, at least, was Amy's explanation to Debbie when a supposed five-minute Wednesday morning grocery drop at Paula's apartment made her two hours late to school. Paula's warmth carried a sort of magnetic pull. No one was immune.



Paula Chevion is survived by her daughter, Debbie Muller and her husband, John Muller; her grandchildren, Amy and Sarah Muller; and the numerous people fortunate enough to call her their friend. Due to the ongoing pandemic, her family will hold a small, private graveside service at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, New Jersey, followed by an online memorial celebrating her life on Monday, July 27th. In her memory, the family is suggesting donations to Feeding America because, as Debbie astutely observed, "she always loved feeding people."



