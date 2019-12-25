Resources
Paula Christine Bayley

Paula Christine Bayley In Memoriam
Paula Christine Bayley

6/16/73 - 1/17/16

Dear Our Beloved Paula, It is so deeply sad that you are not with us At this lovely time of year. We have precious memories of when you were here. You made Christmas so extra special. The way it was meant to be. Filled with love, kindness and generosity. You were our dearest Paula!! We were so blessed. We pray that the Christmas

Angels bring you sweet eternal rest. Merry Christmas in Heaven Paula! We love and miss you so very much! With Everlasting Love

Love, Your Loving Family xoxoxo
