Saddle River - Paula R. Crafts, 98, on February 21, 2020 of Saddle River, NJ formerly of Mahwah and Ramsey. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Crafts. Loving mother of Susan Beitl and husband John and the late Barbara Lesniak. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth Beitl (Carolyn), Christine Beitl-Langley (Jason), David Seale (Marieta) and Stephen Knight. Adored great grandmother of 4 and great great grandmother of 4. Paula worked various jobs including working in a library, driving for the Red Cross and worked for the Lutheran Braille Workers. Paula always enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and above all else she took great pride in caring for her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 - 11:45 AM with a service beginning at 11:45 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paula to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or RBARI, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.