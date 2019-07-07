|
Paulette Ferrara
Mahwah - Paulette Ferrara, 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in her home. Paulette was a life-long resident of Mahwah, a beloved wife, and a loving mother. Paulette and Dominick Ferrara were married August 7, 1971 at the Ramapo Reformed Church in Mahwah, NJ. They purchased a home in Paulette's childhood town and raised two children, Brett and Ashley. Paulette graduated from Mahwah High School in 1967, where she was the Thunderbird mascot and voted Most Talkative. She traveled to Switzerland to attend the Institut Sunnydale. Some of her fondest memories were made during this experience. Paulette worked for the Mahwah Board of Education as a Paraprofessional for Joyce Kilmer and Ramapo Ridge Middle School. She enjoyed working with children and often spoke of the wonderful friends she made over her 25 plus years of service. An animal lover, she cherished the companionship of her dogs. She enjoyed the outdoors, riding around the neighborhood on her scooter or sitting on her patio with a glass of wine. Being surrounded by her family, friends and neighbors brought her great joy. Paulette is survived by Dominick, devoted husband of 47 years, children Brett Ferrara and Ashley Gambino, son-in-law Kristofor Gambino, loyal pet Sandy, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM with a service being conducted at 6:30 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.