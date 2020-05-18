Paulette K. Kaniecki
1943 - 2020
Paulette K. Kaniecki

Northvale - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Mother, Paulette Kay Kaniecki, age 76, on Sunday May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester, of 53 years.

Paulette was a woman with a heart of gold. She was always there to lend a helping hand in any situation a family member, friend or even a complete stranger needed.

She was a living example of kindness and compassion. A dedicated mother and grandmother, she treasured and embraced every moment with her children and granddaughters.

Paulette worked 18 years for the Bergen County Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rockleigh New Jersey as their Food Service Manager. A position she loved, she made sure her residents were taken care of and nurtured. Just another example of her tender spirit.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Kaniecki of Northvale, Stephanie Buldo and her husband Chris of River Vale, and Chester Kaniecki Jr and his wife Michelle of Groton, CT. Her three beautiful granddaughters, Melissa, Samantha and Taylor. Her brother Craig, nieces, nephews and precious life-long friends.

Arrangements will be private due to these difficult and trying times. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home 1 Veterans Way Paramus, NJ 07652.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
