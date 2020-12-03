1/
Paulette Meyer Liechti
1926 - 2020
Paulette Meyer Liechti

Paulette Marie-Therèse Lancelevée Meyer Liechti was born on April 24, 1926 in the Rouen, France to Eugénie and Paul Lancelevée. She spent her childhood and early adulthood in the Normandy region of France.

Paulette married Robert Meyer (who was in the Merchant Marine after World War II) in France in 1948. She came to this country with him and lived in Maywood since then. Their son Bob was born in 1949 and sadly Robert passed away in August 1950 from Polio. Paulette remained close to the Meyer family the rest of her life. In Maywood, she made many lifelong friends from around the world, including Marcelle Fischer, also from Normandy.

She worked for Van Cleef and Arpel in New York City for many years. She also worked for several years in the Empire State Building as a secretary and translator for an international steel company She made many trips back to France to visit her family. Her son Bob passed away in 2012.

Paulette's final years were spent at Sunrise of Paramus, where she enjoyed painting, gardening, and playing Scrabble with residents and care managers.

Paulette passed away on November 30, 2020, in her apartment at Sunrise.

She is survived by her Cousin Maryse McConnell (husband Jeff) of San Diego CA; Sister in law Carol Mockett and niece Sharon Tysor of Douglasville, GA; Niece Nancy Knowloton, (husband Greg) of Spring, TX; Niece Gail Staton (husband Tom) of Sugarland, TX; Niece Susan Meyer, (husband Richard) of San Marcos, TX; Nephew Paul Meyer, (wife Carolyn) of Spring, TX; Nephew David Meyer (wife Robin) of Nacogdoches, TX; Nephew William Meyer of Houston TX; and Nephew Richard Meyer (wife Susan) of Dallas, TX.

An avid cat lover, she would have preferred donations to the Bergen County SPCA in lieu of flowers. Interment will be at Hackensack Cemetery on December 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. A Celebration of Life and reception will be scheduled sometime in 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Hackensack Cemetery
