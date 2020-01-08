Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Becker Obituary
Pauline Becker

Wood-Ridge - Pauline Becker (nee Dzwonczyk), 83, of Wood-Ridge and formerly of Carlstadt for 60 years, passed away at home on January 7, 2020. Prior to retiring in 1999, she was a sales associate at Carroll's Fashions in Hasbrouck Heights for 17 years where she loved working and buying clothes. Beloved wife of the late John T. Becker, Sr. Loving mother of Diana Ferrell and her husband David, John T. Becker, Jr. and his wife Iris and Michelle Bischoff and her husband Eric. Cherished grandmother of David, Jaclyn, Krista, John III, Justin, Megan, Erin and Cayleigh. She was predeceased by her siblings. Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4-8 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -