Pauline Becker
Wood-Ridge - Pauline Becker (nee Dzwonczyk), 83, of Wood-Ridge and formerly of Carlstadt for 60 years, passed away at home on January 7, 2020. Prior to retiring in 1999, she was a sales associate at Carroll's Fashions in Hasbrouck Heights for 17 years where she loved working and buying clothes. Beloved wife of the late John T. Becker, Sr. Loving mother of Diana Ferrell and her husband David, John T. Becker, Jr. and his wife Iris and Michelle Bischoff and her husband Eric. Cherished grandmother of David, Jaclyn, Krista, John III, Justin, Megan, Erin and Cayleigh. She was predeceased by her siblings. Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4-8 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .