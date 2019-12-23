|
|
Pauline Desimone
Lodi - Pauline "Polly" L. Desimone (nee Plante), 75, of Lodi passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on December 21, 2019. Born and raised in Lawrence, MA she settled in Lodi 49 years ago. Polly was a homemaker. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Louise Plante and her brother Billy. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Kellie Cox-Philyaw and husband Thomas of Martinsburg, WV, Kim Lange and husband Corey of Wood Ridge, Anthony Desimone and wife Amy of Sedalia, CO and Donna Ricker and husband Todd of Rockaway. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Tyler, Kaycee, Ava, Makenna, Jack, Ryleigh, Beau, Brianna and Ryan. Dear sister of Lorraine Minichiello, Doris Vachon, Arlene Bolia, Debbie Blanchette and Linda Howe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church, Garfield. Internment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com